Vikings

Podcast: Mark Craig talks about his Mike Zimmer interview, plus a Vikings mailbag

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig discusses his interview with Mike Zimmer and your questions about this Vikings season get answered.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 6, 2024 at 8:38PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag to answer some of your questions about the start of the Vikings’ 2024 season. Then the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig joins Andrew to discuss his wide-ranging interview with former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who is now the Cowboys defensive coordinator.

Got a question for the mailbag? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Neal: Bet against Aaron Jones and the Vikings running game at your own risk

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image

Despite boasting one of the game’s best receivers, a QB looking to resurrect his career and a coach searching for balance, all of the Vikings’ success may depend on what Aaron Jones does in the backfield.

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, unable to play, is attacking his reading list

card image
Vikings

Podcast: Mark Craig talks about his Mike Zimmer interview, plus a Vikings mailbag

card image