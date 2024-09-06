Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag to answer some of your questions about the start of the Vikings’ 2024 season. Then the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig joins Andrew to discuss his wide-ranging interview with former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who is now the Cowboys defensive coordinator.
Podcast: Mark Craig talks about his Mike Zimmer interview, plus a Vikings mailbag
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig discusses his interview with Mike Zimmer and your questions about this Vikings season get answered.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 6, 2024 at 8:38PM
Got a question for the mailbag? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com.
