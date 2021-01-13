Both Minneapolis and St. Paul draw their drinking water from the Mississippi River.
Curious Minnesota host Eric Roper paid a visit to Minneapolis' water treatment campus in Fridley to understand the complex process that makes river water safe to drink.
Click here for the accompanying Curious Minnesota article on this topic. If you cannot see the podcast audio below, click here to listen.
