Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan return from the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium to discuss what they saw and heard during and after the Vikings' 27-19 win against the Saints. Head coach Kevin O'Connell is molding the offense around quarterback Joshua Dobbs, whose elusiveness was again a game changer. Defenders like safety Josh Metellus and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. played big roles.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
