Five days after being acquired from Arizona, quarterback Joshua Dobbs stepped in and led the Vikings to a 31-28 win over the Falcons. Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer from Atlanta to recap Dobbs' performance and mobility, head coach Kevin O'Connell's leadership and the direction of this NFC playoff contender.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
