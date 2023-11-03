Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the outlook for the rest of this season without Kirk Cousins, the running back rotation, the trade deadline and more in this episode.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey vs. MSU Mankato preview: A bounce-back chance
Rachel Blount's analysis: The Mavericks are winless in six WHCA games and were shut out in three of them.
Colleges
Big Ten that prides itself on integrity has hands full with Michigan
The Michigan signal-stealing scandal saw the light of day two weeks ago. It has percolated since with several juicy details, including a conference call among coaches. Now the question is if the Big Ten will take action.
Sports
Ex-UMD star's death fuels debate over why neck guards aren't required
Protective neck guards are rarely worn in pro and college hockey, rejected by players who find them uncomfortable or restrictive. They aren't required in youth hockey either. Will that change?
Twins
Twins offseason challenge: More free agents than any AL Central team
Sonny Gray was the team's MVP, but he'll be a valued free agent who may get a sweeter offer than the Twins are willing to pay. The center field situation also needs to be resolved.
Sports
USC's JuJu Watkins is among top freshmen to watch as the women's hoops season begins
Southern California's JuJu Watkins says she is trying not to get caught up the considerable expectations that have accompanied the start of her college career.