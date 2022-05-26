The roster is at capacity and the schedule is set. So what should expectations be for the 2022 Vikings? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand share their thoughts and discuss what we heard from coordinators this week as the team continues spring practices. They also open the Twitter mailbag to answer your questions ranging from free agents to NFL stadium experiences.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Access Vikings
Podcast: Gauging expectations for the 2022 Vikings and opening the mailbag
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand talk expectations, what we heard from coordinators this week and open the Twitter mailbag to answer your questions ranging from free agents to NFL stadium experiences.
Sports
USA Gymnastics tabs Sacramone Quinn, Memmel for top posts
USA Gymnastics is turning to two of its most-decorated athletes to help guide its women's elite program.
Sports
Wood's HR gives Penn St. 5-2 win over Iowa in Big Ten opener
Matt Wood hit a three-run homer, Tyler Shingledecker and Travis Luensmann combined on a two-hitter, and sixth-seeded Penn State defeated third-seeded Iowa 5-2 on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament opener.
Sports
French Open updates | Sabalenka sharp in win over Brengle
The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):
Sports
College sports eye gambling money amid safeguard concerns
The NCAA stance against gambling on sports by its athletes and those who work in college athletics is summed up simply by the slogan on the posters the association provides to its member schools: "Don't Bet On It."