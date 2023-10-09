Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins emerge from the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium and discuss the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs. Receiver Justin Jefferson has a hamstring injury. They still can't get out of their own way. They're 1-4. At least the Bears are up next?

