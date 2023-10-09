Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins emerge from the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium and discuss the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs. Receiver Justin Jefferson has a hamstring injury. They still can't get out of their own way. They're 1-4. At least the Bears are up next?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Brock Purdy throws 4 TD passes to lead the 49ers past the Cowboys 42-10
Brock Purdy threw three of his four touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers extended their dominance over the Dallas Cowboys with a 42-10 victory Sunday night.
Sports
Carlos Correa stars against former team as Twins beat Astros 6-2 in Game 2 to tie ALDS
Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBIs and Pablo López pitched seven shutout innings, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Sunday night in Game 2 of their AL Division Series.
Photography
Gallery: Vikings fall to Chiefs 27-20
The Vikings couldn't keep up with the defending Super Bowl champions, falling to 1-4.
Vikings
Vikings fall to 1-4 with 27-20 loss to Chiefs; Jefferson injured
The Vikings lost a fumble on the first play of the game, Justin Jefferson to a hamstring injury late and ultimately the game to the defending Super Bowl champions.
Twins
Headed home tied: López, Correa lead Twins to Game 2 victory over Astros
The best-of-five series moves to Target Field on Tuesday night after the Twins rolled out to an early lead and held on.