Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' start to offseason workouts amid the NFL Players Association's fight over rules in the pandemic. They also evaluate the current roster, discuss the Mike Hughes trade, and take your questions.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
