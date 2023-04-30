The Vikings added much-needed depth in the secondary and defensive line during the final rounds of the NFL Draft. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss third-round cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, a versatile and physical defender out of USC. They also share what drew the Vikings to BYU quarterback Jaren Hall in the fifth round and what the seventh-round pick of a running back means.

