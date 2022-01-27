The Vikings have a new general manager from a unique background. What did Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have to say about coming from data analysis instead of scouting? What does that mean for the team moving forward? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' new leader and new approach at TCO Performance Center, and answer some of your questions on the latest Access Vikings podcast.
