Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss takeaways from defensive coordinator Brian Flores' introductory press conference on Wednesday. Then the Star Tribune's Mark Craig joins to talk about Jared Allen missing the final cut for the 2023 Hall of Fame class, and Andy Reid's excellence.
Local Investigators: Minnesota State College Southeast president broke rules on gifts, workplace respect
Native Americans grapple with Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations
Moontee Sinquah spent only one minute onstage inside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL's Super Bowl Opening Night. But it's a minute that will remain unforgettable.
Bears purchase property for new Arlington Heights stadium
The Chicago Bears on Wednesday purchased the property that they've been sizing up for a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.
What's a legal slap? Slap fight league regulators weigh in
The state commission that regulates slap fighting — in which opponents take turns striking each other in the face — attempted Wednesday to address a critical question for the budding sport: What constitutes a legal slap?
'Our own dynasty': Kansas City fetes latest Super Bowl win
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce promised thousands of fans celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl championship Wednesday that the team will be back for more.
Vikings' new defensive coach Brian Flores: 'I'm looking forward to the future here in Minnesota'
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell introduced new Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores to the media at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan on Wednesday.