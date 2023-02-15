Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss takeaways from defensive coordinator Brian Flores' introductory press conference on Wednesday. Then the Star Tribune's Mark Craig joins to talk about Jared Allen missing the final cut for the 2023 Hall of Fame class, and Andy Reid's excellence.

