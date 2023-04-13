Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Talks are 'ongoing' with Vikings stars Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Cook, according to GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the still-fluid Vikings roster and other takeaways from Thursday's press conference with Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell. That includes the team's outlook entering the NFL Draft in two weeks and expectations for the 2022 draft class.

