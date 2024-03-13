An 18-year-old Plymouth woman received a six-year prison sentence for aiding and abetting the nonfatal stabbing of her alleged rapist last summer at the hands of her boyfriend who wanted "justice."

Kristy Marie Hanson was initially charged in Hennepin County District Court with aiding attempted first-degree murder. But in exchange of her guilty plea, the charge was dismissed and reduced to aiding first-degree assault. She entered the plea in December with the understanding that Judge Jean Burdorf could have imposed a maximum sentence of 20 years.

But on Tuesday, Burdorf ordered a minimum sentence at the Shakopee women's prison. Hanson will serve about two years of that on supervised released and she has credit for serving more than seven months in jail.

Hanson didn't stab the man, but she confessed to helping then-boyfriend Chong Vang, 22 of St. Paul, after the stabbing. The couple saw the victim in a grocery store July 26 ? two weeks after Hanson's 18th birthday ? and Vang followed him to Civic Center Park in New Hope where he repeatedly stabbed him.

Vang is set to stand trial in April and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree attempted murder. Hanson is on the witness list.

Her private defense attorney Jessica Rugani, a former prosecutor, said in a phone interview Wednesday that, had the stabbing taken place weeks earlier, Hanson would not be facing prison time in juvenile court. Rugani said Hanson was easily manipulated and in a physically abusive relationship with Vang, who forced her to read hours of religious doctrine on the superiority of men and subjugation of women.

Hanson told Vang about the rape allegation, Rugani said, and Vang was the mastermind of the attack, "completely done at his desire for vengeance."

Rugani said in initial conversations with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, prosecutors told her that Hanson "isn't a person who should go to prison." But in front of the judge, that tone changed, and prison is exactly where Hanson ended up.

"I don't think she ever reported the rape before the attack... So many women in our society don't," Rugani said.

New Hope Police Supervisor Jeana Allen-Hatcher said in a phone interview that when Hanson talked to the investigator, she mentioned being groped and "something happening over at Hy-Vee." Allen-Hatcher said that Hanson didn't provide names "and she never called police" to report a sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Hanson told Vang that she had been sexually assaulted by at least five men and she provided all their names. The Star Tribune requested a police report detailing the investigation into the allegations, but Allen-Hatcher said she can't provide the report until Vang goes through the court process.

"The victim was asked [about the alleged rape], and he said he didn't do anything and he had not idea what we were talking about," Allen-Hatcher said.

Rugani said she doesn't believe the alleged rape was ever investigated. Instead, it was "used as motivation instead of looking at is as a mitigation." She added that the victim appeared in court to object to Hanson's plea deal, saying she was just as guilty as Vang and should receive equal punishment.

She said Hanson confessed to her role and agreed to the sentence because the defense "felt we didn't have a choice" because of the high bar to prove Hanson was under duress or to argue battered woman syndrome at trial.

"She played a role after the fact because she was scared and totally surprised and told the police that," Rugani said.

According to the charges:

Officers were waved down by several bystanders. The victim was covered in blood from stab wounds to his neck and chest. Doctors treated 10 lacerations and puncture wounds. He also suffered two punctured lungs.

Witnesses told police they ran to the park's pavilion and saw Vang with a knife on top of the victim. Vang kept saying that the man was a rapist. Bystanders tried to get Vang to stop and drop the knife.

Surveillance video from Hy-Vee showed Vang walking through the store searching for something or someone. As the the man buys a soda, Hanson is shown taking a photo of the man who leaves the store and walks to the park. Vang followed him.

Vang made small talk with the man as he sat in the pavilion. He stood up, shook the victim's hand, and appeared to hug him before stabbing him in the neck. He continued stabbing after the man fell to the ground.

Hanson told police she had been dating Vang for 10 months and Vang told her that he would get justice for her and kill the men if he found them. She said they went to Hy-Vee looking for one of the alleged rapists. She said she knew Vang brought a knife.

She took the photo of the victim in the store and sent it to Vang. Hanson went back to the car, knowing she couldn't be seen with Vang, and drove to the park where she saw Vang running, covered in blood.

Hanson drove Vang to a YCMA and helped clean off the blood. Then they went to Target to buy new clothes. They went back to her house, where police found them. There, officers read in Hanson's journal entry from July 26: "Justice was served."

Messages were left with Vang's public defenders.