Plymouth police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a home in the west metro suburb Saturday night.

Police responded to the shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 5800 block of Oakview Lane N., and found a man with gunshot wounds. The man, who hasn't yet been identified, died at the scene.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is also assisting with the investigation. Police request anyone with information about the incident to call 763-509-5177.