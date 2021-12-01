If you don't see an audio player, click here.
Playing Politics: Roe v. Wade case tests the court, and maybe soon the country
Supreme Court justices weigh in on a Mississippi case on reproductive rights. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Patricia Lopez and John Rash.
Thomas L. Friedman
Iran policy is a disaster (mostly thanks to Trump)
Before, Iran's breakout time to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon was one year, and Iran had agreed to maintain that buffer for 15 years. Now it's a matter of weeks.
Accountability for Epstein — finally
Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial, giving victims the painful opportunity to recount their trauma.
Renee Carlson and Teresa Stanton Collett
Collateral damage of abortion is vast
Societal expectations regarding relationships — both sexual and familial — have suffered.
