If you don't see an audio player, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Ross Douthat
Can Dems, GOP learn critical lessons of Virginia race?
Following the far right or far left doesn't seem to be working for anyone.
David Lebedoff
Meaningful work shortage explains worker shortage
People want careers, not just jobs.
William Cory Labovitch
Voters make it clear: Change, yes. Extremism, no.
Justice without violence and intimidation is possible.
Letters
Readers Write: Policing in Minneapolis
Next, the hard part.