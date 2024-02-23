Carpet and fixtures at the Brookdale Library are wearing out. Tall stacks block sightlines and make it difficult for patrons to reach materials on the top shelves. The technology in meeting rooms and outlets for guests to plug in electronic devices is lacking.

Hennepin County Library officials are finalizing plans to give the Brooklyn Center facility a $7 million facelift scheduled to start in 2026, and are asking users of the system's sixth busiest library to chime in with other possible needs and wants.

An online survey asking for input is open until the end of the month on the library's website, with paper versions available onsite at 6125 Shingle Creek Parkway.

"It's not a space serving the needs of all visitors," said Library Director Scott Duimstra in explaining the reasons for the redo. "How people are using libraries is changing. We want to make it inviting to use."

First opened in 1981, Brookdale has not seen any major improvements since it was renovated and expanded 20 years ago. While the new project will not enlarge the space, the goal is to make the library more efficient and friendly for its 200,000 annual visitors and the 27 staff members who work there, Duimstra said.

"We have to think creatively on how to use the space," he said.

That could include combining two service desks and check-out stations into one, replacing an automated handler that accepts materials being returned, and improving technology in meeting rooms to allow patrons to project images onto a screen.

There could be new tables with electrical outlets, shorter shelves to increase accessibility, additional meeting rooms, and a children's area with an interactive play space. Bringing more natural light inside and acoustical treatments are on the list, too.

"Some people love to be loud in the library, but not everybody likes that," Duimstra said. "It's complicated; people also want quiet reading and study areas, or to plug in their laptop on a wall away from people."

Amenities such as a coffee bar are up for consideration, Duimstra said. Nothing is completely final, he added. "We are very early in the process," he said.

The library renovation is part of a larger county project that will update the entire building, which houses a Hennepin County courtroom and service center where people renew driver's licenses, apply for marriage licenses or pay property taxes.

That work, costing an additional $15 million, will include installing a new roof and HVAC system, remodeled restrooms and an upgraded parking lot.

Brookdale isn't the only library getting some fresh treatment. The county library system is in the middle of renovation projects at the Sumner Library in Minneapolis, Rockford Road Library in Crystal and the Southdale branch in Edina. The county also plans to rebuild the Westonka Library in Mound.