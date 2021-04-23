Two men escaped injury when the single-engine plane they were in crashed Thursday afteroon near Faribault.
Authorities identified the men as pilot Skyler Hackett, 25, of Prior Lake, and his passenger, Todd Guyette, 33, Osceola, Wis,
The 2017 Piper single-engine fixed wing aircraft took off from the Faribault Municipal Airport about 2:20 p.m. and went down moments later in a field on Canby Avenue, about a half mile from the airport, the Rice County Sheriff's Office said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
