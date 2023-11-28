A small single-engine aircraft crash landed on a north metro highway Tuesday morning and struck a vehicle before coming to rest.

The Piper PA-28 went down about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 81 and West Broadway, according to the FAA.

The pilot, who was the only person on the plane, reported engine problems before landing, the FAA said.

Brooklyn Park Police spokesman Elliot Faust said there were minor injuries reported, but it was not immediately clear who was hurt.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate

Motorists can expect traffic disruptions in the area for the next few hours, Faust said.