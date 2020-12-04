I'm looking forward to the upcoming season, and I don't mean the holidays.

Sure, this time of year, it is most common to be fantasizing about dancing gumdrops, snow-covered trees and the cheery old man in red coming to leave presents. But I'm dreaming of plaid.

We're finally into what I like to refer to as plaid season.

While I tend to celebrate plaids and tartans at all available opportunities, fall and winter are when this terrific textile has its most noticeable moment in the spotlight.

Plaid is such a versatile pattern that it can be mixed and matched with so many different textiles and delivers a big impact whether it is used sparingly or as a main focal point.

The cozy warmth of plaid is the perfect addition to all areas of the home, but I especially enjoy it in a bedroom setting. In the spirit of the season, I'm seeing bedding displays with everything from tartan to tattersall. Nothing feels more comforting or more like home than a good dose of plaid in your room.

Houndstooth, tartan and animal print is a lovely trio. (Handout/TNS)

One of my favorite looks right now is a plaid duvet with a stunning red, green and yellow pattern. It pairs well with everything from dark and distressed leather headboards and camel plaid pillows to rich velvets, warm winter knits and a bright and elegant frame. It can hold its own against even the most powerful fabrics and textures.

Houndstooth, tartan and animal print make a surprisingly lovely trio. Neutral plaids can bring just as much to a room as their colorful cousins. And plaid can even create a masculine but soft bedding look, exuding warmth and layering without being overwhelming. Browns and tans paired with the natural wood of a bench or headboard bring to mind thoughts of a cozy winter lodge nestled in a forest full of fragrant pine.

Despite its cozy winter nature, many plaid patterns look appropriate year-round. Both elegant and approachable, this is a timeless look that can be taken from season to season with a quick switch of accent pillows.

Bringing in warm luxurious velvets for colder months or using soft neutral florals for spring can change a plaid completely without losing the cozy feel that makes it so special. If you want to lean into the holidays, try a black and white plaid with a pop of red.

For some, a little plaid goes a long way. For those who like to keep their duvet consistent through the changing of the seasons, plaid accents are a great way to bring a touch of holiday to your space. Mixing in classic Christmas colors, pillows and accessories can create the seasonal bed of your dreams.