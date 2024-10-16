The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: Andre 3000, the hip-hop hero from OutKast, threw a curveball — or should we say screwball? — last year when for his long-awaited first solo project, “New Blue Sun,” he made an album of experimental flute music typified by the 12-minute piece “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a Rap Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” (8 p.m. the Fillmore, $56 and up); a warm-up to Day of the Dead, Tex-Mex bands Piñata Protests and the Tiarras are making the trek up I-35 to headline Festival de las Calaveras with more music, food and vendors (5-11 p.m. Hook & Ladder, all ages $5-$15); “Worn Me Down” hitmaker Rachael Yamagata, who has contributed a ton of songs to films and television, visits the West Bank (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $30 and up); Rondo ‘56, the powerful original musical about the St. Paul Black neighborhood displaced by I-94, lands in a theater with Thomasina Petrus, T. Mychael Rambo, Charmin Michelle and Dan Chouinard (7:30 p.m. History Theatre, $30-$40); Kansas City’s cult-loved indie-rap hero Tech N9ne is out on his X-Raided Sort Tour and has local star Dwynell Roland and others opening (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, sold out); after playing Outside Lands and End of the Road festivals, Long Island’s Lemon Twigs land in Minneapolis, supporting their fifth studio LP, “A Dream Is All We Know” (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, $25-$40); local tribute band the Shabby Road Orchestra will play “Abbey Road” in full and more (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$55).