A 45-year-old Pine City man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash near the small town of Henriette, Minn., in Pine County.

Peter Stefan Mollhoff was driving an eastbound 2004 BMW 330 on 5th Avenue across Hwy. 107 when he was hit by a southbound vehicle that couldn't stop in time, according to the State Patrol. Mollhoff was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The crash happened at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the 1995 GMC Sierra that struck Mollhoff's vehicle, Sheldon August Zellman, 53, of Milaca, Minn., was hospitalized with noncritical injuries.

Zellman was not wearing a seat belt, but Mollhoff was, the patrol said. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

