Before Friday, scoring 60 or more points had been achieved only three times in Minnesota girls basketball history.

On Friday in a Great River Conference game between Ogilvie and host Pine City, the mark was surpassed by a player from each team.

Pine City senior Karly Jusczak scored 63 points and Ogilvie senior Grace Heins scored 62 points in Ogilvie's 89-82 victory.

Jusczak, a 6-1 forward who has signed to play collegiately at Idaho, is averaging 28.1 points per game this season. Heins, a 5-6 guard, tied a school record with nine three-pointers and improved her scoring average this season to 29.9.

When the teams played on Jan. 23 in Ogilvie, Heins scored 31 points and Jusczak 39 in Ogilvie's 82-80 victory.

The first three players to score more than 60 points were Prior Lake's McKenna Hofschild (63 on Dec. 1, 2018); Duluth Marshall's Gianna Kneepkens (67 on March 30, 2021) and Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway (60 on Feb. 17, 2023).

Hofschild is a graduate student playing for Colorado State, Kneepkens is a junior at Utah who has been sidelined by a foot injury and Greenway, a sophomore at Providence Academy, recently became the second fastest girls player in state history to reach 3,000 career points.