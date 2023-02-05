A pilot walked away with only minor injuries after his plane crash landed in a Washington County field, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The plane went down shortly after 4:30 p.m. near 34th St. N. and Oasis Ave. in Baytown Township. The pilot called 911 to report the crash. He was the plane's lone occupant. He was able to walk to a nearby road, where he met responding deputies, the Sheriff's Office reported. The pilot was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash, the Sheriff's Office added.