If you’re not familiar with Nixplay smart photo frames, you should be, with the holiday shopping season upon us. The modern-looking frames have Wi-Fi connectivity, displaying digital images and videos you can remotely upload. And the company’s new lineup offers better resolution, bigger screen sizes and advanced functionality.

Setup is simple. All you need is Wi-Fi and the Nixplay app (iOS and Android). Once you establish a secure account login, you can send it to others, and invite them to share family memories. It’s as easy as turning on the app, selecting photos, hitting the upload button, choosing a playlist and hitting send. The playlist is just like a music playlist; you can divide it by family, event (like a birthday or graduation) or just keep all the images in one.

Frame sizes run from 9.7 to 15.6 inches. All have a pair of 2-watt audio speakers. They can be wall-mounted (portrait or landscape) or stand on a flat surface with Nixplay’s patented stand, which is built into the power cord. Each contains 8GB of storage, which is a ton of space for cellphone images. An integrated sensor turns the frame on and off when it detects motion nearby.

The frames work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Google Photos. A magnetic remote is included. ($180-$320, nixplay.com)