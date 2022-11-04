Tap the bookmark to save this article.

One of two pickup truck drivers was killed in a crash in Mille Lacs County, officials said.

The wreck occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Hwy. 169 and Quail Road in Onamia Township, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

A Chevy Silverado, heading east on Quail Road, collided with a Chevy S10 that was northbound on Hwy. 169.

The Silverado driver, 74-year-old John G. Strecker, of Onamia, suffered noncritical injuries. The driver of the S10, a 64-year-old man from Onamia, did not survive. His identity is scheduled to be released Friday afternoon.