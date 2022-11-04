One of two pickup truck drivers was killed in a crash in Mille Lacs County, officials said.
The wreck occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Hwy. 169 and Quail Road in Onamia Township, the State Patrol said.
According to the patrol:
A Chevy Silverado, heading east on Quail Road, collided with a Chevy S10 that was northbound on Hwy. 169.
The Silverado driver, 74-year-old John G. Strecker, of Onamia, suffered noncritical injuries. The driver of the S10, a 64-year-old man from Onamia, did not survive. His identity is scheduled to be released Friday afternoon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Curious Minnesota
Why is St. Paul located where it is? Hint: It involves liquor
The federal government's efforts to rein in drinking led to the founding of what became Minnesota's capital.
St. Cloud
Pickup truck driver dies in crash in Mille Lacs County
The wreck occurred at Hwy. 169 and Quail Road in Onamia Township, the State Patrol said.
South Metro
Bison, reintroduced by Dakota County, now grazing in Hastings park
It's the culmination of several years of work by county officials to bring the animals to about 150 acres of restored prairie there.
St. Paul
St. Paul unveils River Balcony design that will weave in new scenic overlooks from downtown
Officials release details of 1.5-mile promenade to better connect downtown to the Mississippi River.
Local
Minneapolis will deploy air pollution monitors with grant from Biden administration
The city's plan is part of $50 million in grants nationwide for communities to detect dangerous air.