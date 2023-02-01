Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the puzzling and troubling development with Minnesota United. It's Feb. 1 and Emanuel Reynoso still hasn't joined his teammates, who began their training on Jan. 6. We're a little over three weeks away from the start of the MLS season, and his absence needs a better explanation, a fast resolution or both.

6:00: Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a wide-ranging discussion of the NFL playoffs, the Vikings' offseason, the Luis Arraez trade and this big question: If you were told a Minnesota team would win a championship by 2028, which team would you think it was?

27:00: A listener question about NFL draft strategy and a first-hand look at the transfer portal for the Gophers women's basketball team on Wednesday.

