High Schools
Hopkins takes a tumble, falling to No. 2 in girls basketball Metro Top 10
The Royals have lost two of their past five games, part of the churn in the powerful Lake Conference.
Local
Student fatally stabbed at Harding High School identified
In response to the tragedy, St. Paul Public Schools announced short-term security changes for some high schools.
Politics
Man charged with assaulting Minnesota U.S. Rep. Angie Craig appears in court
Kendrid Hamlin, who also goes by other names, has an extensive criminal record.
Photos: Workouts at Anytime Fitness
Patrons work out on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Anytime Fitness in Roseville, Minn.
High Schools
Park Center, its challengers swept aside, stands strong atop boys basketball Metro Top 10
The Pirates are 19-0 and just completed a Northwest Suburban sweep of Totino-Grace.