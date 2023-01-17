More from Star Tribune
West Metro
2nd arrest made in shooting death of teen in Plymouth during rift over high-end fashion sneakers
The 19-year-old was charged with second-degree murder.
Politics
Walz proposes more education spending, family tax credits
The governor also proposed a new Department of Children, Youth, and Families.
High Schools
Clash coming: Two teams on the rise in the boys basketball Metro Top 10
No. 5 Hopkins and No. 7 Wayzata will meet Tuesday in a Lake Conference game — and a northwest metro school makes its first Top 10 appearance of the season.
St. Paul
Man arrested after attempted bank robbery in St. Paul
A man is in custody after an attempted robbery at Huntington Bank on the east side.
www.startribune.com
Photos: St. Thomas announces huge donation
The university announced a $75 million donation to the athletic program from Lee and Penny Anderson on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.