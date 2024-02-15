More from Star Tribune
Irving and Doncic lead Mavericks past Wenbanyama and Spurs, 116-93
Kyrie Irving scored 34 points, Luka Doncic had 27 before leaving early in the fourth period and the Dallas Mavericks overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-93 on Wednesday night.
High Schools
Rosemount's girls hockey team beats Apple Valley to secure spot at state
Rosemount lived by its motto, 'Whatever it takes,' in a 6-1 triumph over Apple Valley in the Class 2A, Section 3 girls hockey final Wednesday night.
Sports
Suns shake off Booker's early ejection, roll past Pistons 116-100
Kevin Durant scored 25 points and the Phoenix Suns overcame fellow All-Star Devin Booker's early ejection to rout Detroit 116-100 on Wednesday night in Pistons coach Monty Williams first game in Phoenix since being fired by the Suns.
Sports
Fox scores 30 points, rallies Kings from 16 down for 102-98 victory over Nuggets
De'Aaron Fox had 30 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 102-98 Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before the NBA All-Star break.
Twins
Despite losing two starters, Twins keep big expectations for rotation
Pablo López will be the ace of a rebuilt rotation, but he sees no reason the departures of Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda should alter the team's philosophy for this season.