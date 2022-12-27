More from Star Tribune
Colleges
College football bowl tracker: Scores, play-by-play, schedules, TV info
Tap here for information of all of the 2022 college football bowl games, including stats, scores, TV info and updates during the games.
Local
Hunt on for St. Paul man accused of randomly terrorizing victims in rash of armed street robberies
Three of his crimes occurred on the same day in June, according to the charges.
Photos: National Visit the Zoo Day brings crowds to Como Zoo
Guests at the Como Zoo in St. Paul looked at polar bears, sea lions, arctic foxes and other animals on National Visit the Zoo Day on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Local
Hennepin County Board acknowledges land and water taken from area Native Americans
The document, part of a three-year effort put together by a diverse workgroup including Native American county elders, was read to the full board and approved last month.
Wolves
Powerful Pelicans next up for Timberwolves as road trip continues
The Wolves have lost three in a row and New Orleans has won three consecutive games.