Wild
Fleury gets the call in goal as Wild try to ignite offense vs. Colorado
Filip Gustavsson stopped all but three of the 63 shots he faced over the past two games but won only once. The Wild have been outscored 33-19 during their recent 3-6-1 stretch.
Colleges
Reusse: A southern Minnesota hockey dynasty looks to take the next step
The Gustavus women's hockey team has 17 regular-season MIAC titles in Mike Carroll's 23 seasons and are aiming past the NCAA semifinals.
Local
Minnesota investigating air pollution at metal shredders around state
Recyclers that tear up cars and appliances with hammermills are under the lens of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, officials said
Politics
Leaders push for more funding to find missing and murdered Indigenous Minnesotans
The funding would boost a first-of-its-kind state office created to systemically tackle the problem.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's march
Minnesota's movement to solve the cases of hundreds of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls hit a milestone last year with the opening of a first-in-the-nation office tasked with systemically trying to fix the problem.