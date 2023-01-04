More from Star Tribune
Local
FBI appoints new special agent in charge for Minneapolis office
The FBI this week appointed a new special agent in charge to its Minneapolis field office, assigning a veteran with international experience to lead an…
www.startribune.com
Bigfork attorney disbarred, sentenced to 6 1/2 years for sexually assaulting four clients
Jesse Powell pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct.
www.startribune.com
Photos: McCarthy continues bid for House speaker
House Republicans continued through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
West Metro
Minnetonka reaches tentative agreement to buy the Marsh wellness center from the YMCA
If the City Council approves the deal, the Marsh would be the second fitness center owned by the city of Minnetonka.
Randball
It's never been easier to beat the Bears, but do the Vikings want that?
The Vikings will get to face QB Nathan Peterman and a Bears team with more incentive to lose than win on Sunday. But is going for the No. 2 seed really in their best interests?