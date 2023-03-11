More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Sports
An 'uncommon common man': Minnesotans mourn Bud Grant
To those who knew him and those who didn't, Bud Grant was a quintessential Minnesotan.
Vikings
Bud Grant, Vikings coaching legend, Minnesota icon, dies at 95
Grant was one of the best all-around athletes of his era: a University of Minnesota standout, one of the most successful football coaches of any era and perhaps the most iconic sports figure in Minnesota history.
Vikings
Reusse: Bud, Sid and Burnsie were best friends with nothing in common
Three of the most memorable men in Minnesota sports all left us in their 90s, while leaving behind more than enough stories and memories.
Vikings
'Like losing a best friend.' Former Vikings remember Grant's impact
Bud Grant took the Vikings to four Super Bowls and developed friendships with his players that endured long after their careers on the field were over.
Minneapolis
Jacob Frey and his wife are speaking out about death threats
From trips to the grocery store to reflecting on whether they should try for a second child, couple says vitriol has gone too far.