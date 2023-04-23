More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Local
Waters receding in much of state, while Mississippi River continues to rise in St. Paul, downstream
Officials welcomed the dry forecast for the next few days.
Sports
It's a massive Sunday for sports in the Twin Cities; Patrick Reusse tries to take it all in
One of approximately 350,000 sports columnists in this country is offering his in-person takes on the Twins, Wild and Wolves (and even a little boxing) as the day goes on; check back here for his latest updates.
Sports
Live at 8:30 p.m.: Wolves season on the line vs. Denver, follow on Gameview
The Timberwolves trail 3-0 heading into Game 4 at Target Center. Tap here for play-by-play, live stats and scores from the NBA playoffs.
Wild
From wedding invites to playoff foes, Wild's Klingberg knows Stars
The former Dallas defenseman was an offensive catalyst in Friday's Game 3 victory. "We'll chat in two weeks," he said of his friends and former teammates.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Floodwaters rise in Twin Cities area
Flood waters were starting to recede Sunday in much of Minnesota, but St. Paul remained among the cities still watching the water rise on its riverfront.