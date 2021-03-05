More from Star Tribune
Variety
A Medtronic retiree with a talent for cooking turns her second act into fighting hunger
The founder of Dine4Dinners caters private meals and donates a portion of the proceeds to hunger relief organizations.
Evening forecast: Low of 26; mostly cloudy and a weekend of melting
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Vikings practice field in Eagan becomes Johnson & Johnson vaccination site
Expected five-day event will give single-dose shots to health workers, seniors.
Photos: Family crosses state lines for COVID-19 vaccine
Sam Corbett, who has Down syndrome, went to North Dakota with his mom to get the COVID-19 vaccine.More than 15,000 Minnesotans have left the state to get vaccines elsewhere.
Gophers
Air of barnyard finality forms for Gophers' Richard Pitino, Marcus Carr
Saturday could be the Williams Arena farewell for the Gophers coach and his talented point guard.