Gophers
Gophers' Rush uses pro day to show NFL scouts he's up for anything
Rush volunteered to play special teams with the Gophers, even after establishing himself as a starting defensive end.
Local
Met Council wasn't transparent about Southwest light-rail costs, delays, auditor says
The Metropolitan Council went ahead with the $2.7 billion Southwest light-rail project despite knowing it did not have the funds necessary to complete the line linking Minneapolis and Eden Prairie, according to a report released Wednesday morning by the Office of the Legislative Auditor.
St. Paul
District council favors Summit regional bike trail, with some suggestions
St. Paul officials say Summit Avenue needs to be rebuilt, with new underlying sewer, water, gas and electrical service.
Politics
Holocaust survivor pushes for genocide curriculum for middle, high schoolers
At age 99, Dora Zaidenweber pleaded with Minnesota legislators to pass the bill and make sure future generations know about the Holocaust.
Wolves
With playoffs nearing, Wolves say Towns will return 'in coming weeks'
The Wolves regular season ends April 9. The Wolves will try to break a four-game home losing stream tonight against Boston.