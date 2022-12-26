More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Local
Twin Cities Salvation Army behind $1.8 million on Christmas fundraising
Members of the local Salvation Army are concerned they are significantly behind where fundraising was at this time in 2021.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: Hopkins gymnast wins and grins
Junior Annabelle Speers says she is "a competitive person who likes to have fun."
Gophers
Hugh McCutcheon on why he resigned as Gophers volleyball coach
He knew his decision would impact others, and he did not make it lightly — but for McCutcheon the decision to change professions was about finding meaning and living in truth.
Wild
Sammy Walker, Adam Beckman called up from Iowa by Wild
The team flies to Winnipeg on Tuesday to play the Jets in a Central Division matchup, resuming play after the break.
Local
How to vet a Minnesota nonprofit
Experts say there are simple ways that donors can vet a nonprofit to make sure it's well-run and transparent.