High Schools
Edina, Rosemount claim spots in Class 3A girls' soccer title game
The Hornets overcame a sturdy Mounds View goalkeeper, and the Irish toppled defending champ Stillwater.
Photos: Class 3A Girls Soccer Semifinals
Rosemount played Stillwater in Class 3A girls semifinals soccer at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Business
JPMorgan Chase speeds up Twin Cities expansion with plans for 40 branches
The nation's biggest bank had previously committed to opening 25 branches in the region.
St. Paul
North St. Paul assault leaves one dead, two in critical condition
Police are still investigating the assault, which happened on the 2300 block of Shoshone road.
Local
In third year without police in schools, St. Paul district deepens new approaches to safety
As the number of 'school support liaisons' has increased, the district has cut back on contract security guards.