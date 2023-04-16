More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
www.startribune.com
Police agencies and community honor slain Wisconsin officers at funeral
Thousands flocked to the small Wisconsin town of Cameron to pay respects to police officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel, who were killed last weekend.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Chetek, Wis. community honors police officers killed on duty
A funeral was held for for Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel, both killed during a traffic stop, at Cameron High School.
Local
More snow on the way, with a range of 1 to 5 inches
1"-5" of snow expected in Twin Cities Sunday night, much of rest of Minnesota could see measurable snow. Meteorologists swear it will melt quickly.
Local
Murder case clash is tug of war between friends Mary Moriarty, Keith Ellison
Community grief collides with reform promises in the case of two juveniles charged in the killing of a woman.
Twins
Umpires decide rosin on Germán's pinky would not affect his pitches
But Twins manager Rocco Baldelli thought otherwise and was ejected for his complaints