Twins
Shell game, of sorts: Twins yolk around with first-ever egg toss
Kyle Garlick was the star of the lighthearted contest, making a spectacular catch to keep his quarry intact.
High Schools
Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke hits one goal at wrestling state meet and chases another
Rogotzke set a state record with his 45th pin. Next he wants a rematch with Waconia's Max McEnelly.
www.startribune.com
Photos: 2A boys swimming state prelims
The Class 2A boys state swimming prelims were held Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, Minn..
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey beats Wisconsin, will face Ohio State in WCHA final
The Gophers got a third-period power-play goal from Abbey Murphy for the winner and an empty-netter from Catie Skaja. Madison Kaiser and Madeline Wethington also scored for the Gophers.
Wild
Wild add Klingberg and Sundqvist, send Greenway to Sabres
General Manager Bill Guerin swung three deals at Friday's NHL trade deadline. Jordan Greenway has scored only two goals in a season interrupted by injury.