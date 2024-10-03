Photo shows U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler wearing blackface at college Halloween party in 2006

Last year, The Daily Beast reported on Lawler's Jackson obsession. A biography of the pop icon, ''Michael Jackson: The Magic, The Madness, The Whole Story'' told of how Lawler, at age 18, flew from New York to California to attend Jackson's criminal trial after the musician was charged with molesting a child. In the biographer's account, Lawler was ''so disgusted'' with some of the testimony ''that he couldn't help but mutter something derogatory under his breath" and was thrown out of the courtroom.