Phillies rout Mets 12-2 behind Bohm to punch playoff ticket and near NL East crown

Mets: Francisco Lindor (sore back) has missed five straight games and played only one inning in the past seven. He received a numbing injection for the facet joints on each side of the spine. ''Trying to do whatever it takes to come back as soon as I can. Without it,'' Lindor said, ''it didn't feel like I could get back sooner rather than later.'' The star shortstop ran, played catch and took a couple rounds of batting practice from the right side. Before the game, Mendoza said if Lindor felt good enough to get through baseball activities, it's possible he could return to the lineup Saturday. ... RHP Kodai Senga (strained left calf) will throw no more than two innings and 30-35 pitches in a rehab outing Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse. If all goes well, he could come off the 60-day injured list and be available to pitch in some role Friday at Milwaukee. ''Ultimately we'll have to make a judgment call on what's best for the team,'' president of baseball operations David Stearns said. ... C Francisco Alvarez and OF Tyrone Taylor were rested.