Gregg Popovich, the NBA's all-time wins leader, retires after 29 seasons as coach in San Antonio

''Basketball is basketball,'' South Carolina women's coach Dawn Staley said when asked about Popovich in 2017. ''It doesn't have a gender. It has a mind. It has an approach. It has a willingness. Given the opportunity, women can excel in this game. As you can see. Becky Hammon is doing a great job. You need more people like Coach Popovich to give them opportunities to learn, to grow, and to embrace it. I don't think he sees gender. I think he sees someone that has a great basketball mind, that's tireless. Once you're given that opportunity, you see great things come out of it.''