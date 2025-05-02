Gill and Buttler bat Gujarat up to second in IPL after big win over Hyderabad

AHMEDABAD, India — Captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler lashed half-centuries as Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in the Indian Premier League on Friday.
Gujarat racked up 224-6 thanks to Gill's 76 off 38 balls, Buttler's 64 off 37 and Sai Sudharsan's 48 off 23, and Hyderabad never look threatening as it was restricted to 186-6.
Fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna, 2-19, and Mohammed Siraj, 2-33, stalled Hyderabad.
Hyderabad top-scorer Abhishek Sharma, with 74, got little support from the other end.
The win lifted Gujarat to second on the 10-team table, while Hyderabad, a finalist last year, lay at ninth and on the brink of elimination from playoffs contention.
