Twins
Neal: Managers overmanaged in Game 2, with Rocco sliding by
José Berríos, we're feeling for you. The two managers in Game 2 gave us plenty to second-guess, especially in a fourth inning that sent the former Twins ace to the showers.
Politics
Ex-Rep. Liz Cheney says at University of Minnesota now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy deserved ouster
Cheney spoke to a packed crowd at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs. Pushed out of the GOP over Trump criticisms, Cheney said she supported the vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker for the House of Representatives.
Twins
Twins sweep Blue Jays, advance to American League Division Series
A two-run fourth inning was all the offense the Twins needed as their pitchers shut down Toronto 2-0 in Game 2 on Wednesday. The Twins face Houston next.
Music
Review: Peter Gabriel gets fresh, funky and philosophical in St. Paul concert
In his first Twin Cities show since 2002, the artful Hall of Famer introduced 11 songs from an unreleased new album.
Twins
Scoggins: Correa shows why he's worth Twins' $200 million investment
Defensive plays in both games of the wild-card series victory over Toronto were done with baseball acumen that can't be taught.