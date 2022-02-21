DULUTH — An unidentified person is in critical condition after being run over by a Superior police officer Saturday night on the Wisconsin city's main drag.

The officer unknowingly struck the person who had been lying in the road at the intersection of Tower Avenue and N. Eighth Street, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the incident. Minutes later, the officer then responded to the 911 call about the injured person in the road.

The person was taken to a hospital and on Sunday night was listed in critical condition. It's not known why they were originally lying on the road, according to a news release.

The officer has been put on administrative duty.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident alongside the Wisconsin State Patrol.