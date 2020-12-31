Pentair has wrapped up another deal in its continued push into the consumer market, announcing this week that it has completed its acquisition of Rocean, a New York-based startup that makes a device that filters, flavors and carbonates water directly from the tap.

Rocean, also known as Be the Change Labs, was founded in 2017 and markets itself as an upscale, eco-friendly product aimed at reducing the single-use plastic bottles used in homes and businesses that wind up in oceans and landfills.

Its Rocean One countertop filtration system, which retails for about $350, was recognized as one of Time magazine's best inventions of 2020. The company sold out of its first 1,000 units, and the website has a waiting list for "limited batches" that are expected to be available this spring.

Pentair Executive Vice President Mario D'Ovidio, who leads the company's consumer solutions division, said in a statement that the Rocean acquisition allows Pentair to continue serving customers in new ways while also supporting the company's efforts "to create a more sustainable future."

Pentair is headquartered in London but has executive offices and substantial operations Golden Valley. The $3 billion company provides dewatering, irrigation management, water purification and filtration services for energy and industrial sectors.

In recent years Pentair has made a bigger play in the residential water-quality market, offering "whole home" solutions, including pool and spa equipment, and filtration systems for drinking water.

The acquisition of Rocean was completed Monday.

