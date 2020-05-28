Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bjugstad underwent successful spinal surgery for a herniated disc Tuesday, the NHL team announced. Bjugstad is a former Gopher who played at Blaine High School.

The surgery on Bjugstad, 27, was performed by Dr. Bradford Currier of the Mayo Clinic.

He is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks. He only played in 13 games this season and had one goal, boosting his career total to 97 in seven seasons.

Wild refunds

The Wild announced ticket refund information for the six regular season home games that were canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets to canceled games through Ticketmaster should expect an e-mail directly from Ticketmaster with options for refunds.

Fans who purchased tickets to canceled games through a resale site — or — received tickets transferred from a third party, their purchase is subject to the refund policy of the respective ticket marketplace.

News services