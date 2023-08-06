U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher argued she had saved Lina Hurtig's penalty kick, but after a review by the Video Assist Referee (VAR), the match ended with Sweden advancing to the quarterfinal by winning 5-4 on penalty kicks after 120 scoreless minutes on Sunday.

"We just lost the World Cup by a millimeter," Naeher said in a post-match interview on FOX. "That's tough."

Here's a look at the game-ending kick: